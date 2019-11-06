The Jonas Brothers Celebrated Kevin's Birthday With Playful Tributes

Getty Images

Kevin Jonas just celebrated his birthday on Tuesday (November 5), and turning 32 meant it was his turn to be showered with fun messages from his brothers and celebrity friends.

Out of the Jonas Brothers, the younger sibling (Nick) took point for the occasion, posting a fun photo to Instagram of him "playfully pushing [Kevin's] head into a wall." If that's not brotherly love, we don't know what is. The image itself, which looks a bit like an outtake from a photo shoot, is iconic.

"Seemed like the appropriate photo to share on his birthday. Love you man," wrote Nick of the candid shot. Meanwhile, Joe Jonas took a more heartwarming approach with his Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday @kevinjonas to the best big bro anyone could ask for. I look up to you everyday. Love you man." The official Jonas Brothers account got in on the love fest too, posting sweet words to Kevin on his special day.

"Happy birthday to the one and only @kevinjonas! We love you 🍻❤️"

What a lucky brother! As it turned out, a whole slew of others wanted to basically get in line to wish Kevin a happy birthday, including OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.

"Happy birthday @kevinjonas - you're genuinely one of the kindest humans/husbands/fathers I know AND the only artist in the music industry I've had the pleasure of having a 2 hour conversation discussing the ins & outs of commercial real estate and class A office buildings in high growth markets with. That's quite a combo," he joked.

The Jonas Brothers certainly know how to go all out with birthdays (remember Nick's, thanks to Priyanka?), so it's not surprising to see so much love coming Kevin's way. Hopefully he had a fun and relaxing birthday all to himself – with his family and friends, of course – because every birthday from here on out is only going to get more special.