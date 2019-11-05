Taylor Swift Talks The Lack Of ‘Creative Constraints’ While Making Lover

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for RADIO.COM )

Taylor Swift has been pulverizing the charts of popular music for the last 13 years, evolving into an industry titan and establishing control over her career pathway. In a new interview with Music Week, Swift opens up about the necessary advocacy for artists that comes with her status in the industry and how important it is to create a great place in music. (Without it, there would be a lot of people out there getting chewed up by the machine.)

She also talked a bit about the idea of creative control at this point in her career and how it contributed to her most recent album, Lover. "I'm one of the only people in the artist realm who can be loud about it," she said.

"People who are on their fifth, sixth, or seventh album, we're the only ones who can speak out, because new artists and producers and writers need to work. They need to be endearing and likable and available to their labels and streaming services at all times," she continued. "It's up to the artists who have been around for a second to say, 'Hey guys, the producers and the writers and the artists are the ones who are making music what it is.' And we're in a great place in music right now thanks to them."

Swift also talked briefly about Lover, her glitzy recent album that finds Swift purified in pastels and at her boldest, most buttery, and freest. "In my previous situation, there were creative constraints, issues that we had over the years," she said. "I've always given 100 percent to projects; I always over-delivered, thinking that the generosity would be returned to me. But I ended up finding that generosity in a new situation with a new label that understands that I deserve to own what I make."

"That meant so much to be because it was given over to me so freely," she said. "When someone just looks at you and says, 'Yes, you deserve what you want after a decade or more of being told, 'I'm not sure you deserve what you want,' there's a freedom that comes with that. It's like when people find 'the one,' they're like, 'It was easy, I just knew and I felt free.' And that made me feel I could make an album that was exactly what I wanted to make."

