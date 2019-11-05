Kristen Stewart Says She 'Wanted To' Marry Robert Pattinson: 'We Were Together For Years'

(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Twilight fans, assemble! Kristen Stewart recently sat down for an interview with The Howard Stern Show, and in doing so, she somehow managed to bring back all of our "Robsten" feels. The Charlie's Angels star opened up about her split with Robert Pattinson, how she feels about the actor now, and whether or not she thought they'd ever get married. (Spoiler alert: She did).

"He's the best," Stewart said of her ex-boyfriend and former co-star. And even though she has nothing but positive things to say about Pattinson now, that doesn't mean their relationship — which was constantly placed under a microscope — was easy. "You deprive yourself of so many experiences," Stewart said. "We didn't walk down the street holding hands because we were like, 'We don't wanna give it to 'em.' But then, we didn't get to walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked."

As for falling in love on set, Stewart said there was "nothing" she could do. And to this day, it still feels odd talking about how they fell apart — mostly because, according to her, she was never able to "say what happened." "I was so self-conscious about seeming like an attention-seeker," Stewart said. "We were together for years, that was my first [love]."

The former pair also had to weather unwanted opinions pertaining to their romance, including hate from naysayers who insisted their love was fake from the jump. "You really think at this point, after all these years, that's how I live my life?" she asked, confirming that what she and Pattinson had at the time was 100 percent real. So real, in fact, that she once pondered the thought of marrying him.

When asked if there was a point she would've married Pattinson, Stewart said, "I don't know. I wanted to...yeah," before trailing off. And although diehard Twilight fans shipped Robsten hard, the actress said that she's actually felt that way about many of her past relationships. "I'm not a super duper traditionalist," she said. "But at the same time...every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it. I've never really been the most casual person."

Despite not classifying herself as a "traditionalist" nor as "casual," Stewart still believes in marriage. After being asked if she thinks she'll ever get married, Stewart said, "for sure." And although it won't be Pattinson at the end of the aisle, Twilight fans can rejoice in the knowledge that after all these years, there are no hard feelings.