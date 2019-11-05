Emma Watson Is 'Self-Partnered' And Loving It

Getty Images

Emma Watson is single, and she's just fine with that, thank you very much.

Speaking to British Vogue for its December issue, the actress shared how she refuses to give into the anxiety that's prescribed for women in our culture around turning 30.

"Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious," she said of turning 30. "And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out...There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety."

Right now, Emma is happily single, however, despite previously never believing the "spiel" around the idea of loving where you are in life even without a partner to experience it with. This didn't happen overnight for her, though. It was very much a process of gradual acceptance.

"It took me a long time, but I’m very happy being single. I call it being self-partnered," Emma explained in the interview, with her self-coined term.

Previously, speculation swirled around a potential romance between Emma and her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton after the pair were spotted hanging out playing guitar together on a trip to South Africa. They appeared quite cozy together, and it appeared at first glance they may have been more than just friends, especially after being seen together on numerous occasions.

But it appears Emma has put those rumors to rest once and for all, and it looks like she's taking time for herself. And why wouldn't she, when she's this comfortable with where she is in life?