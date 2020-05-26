What Was Angelina's Favorite Moment From Her Jersey Shore Bachelorette Bash?

Angelina hit all of her pre-wedding Jersey Shore milestones -- first, there was a bridal shower, and during the past few episodes, it was her ratchelorette bachelorette bash.

"I feel like this bachelorette party was all I've ever wanted," the future Mrs. Chris Larangeira stated during the last installment. "It was perfect. We were all on vacation together, like loving everything."

And even though the gang is saying "peace out, Nolers!" a lot happened: the ghost tour, the boys unexpectedly showing up and crashing the bash, a powdered sugar fight beignets, a strip club, Pauly and JWOWW almost doing sex and much more. But if the bridezilla bride-to-be had to choose a favorite moment from the Big Easy extravaganza, what would it be?

"It was all of us standing on this balcony throwing beads at people," Angelina revealed to MTV News, while adding that she "loved" the city.

But she did have one tiny complaint about NOLA.

"The food is okay. It's just very spicy. If you like that, then it's great for you," Angelina said.

What did you think was the best part of the pre-wedding festivities? Sound off, then keep watching Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8/7c as we near the highly anticipated nuptials.