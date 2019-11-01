O.G. Idol Kelly Clarkson Will Bring All Her Hits To A New Las Vegas Residency

Atlantic Records

Like Britney, Christina, and Gaga before her, Kelly Clarkson has decided to pack up her collection of hits and take them to Las Vegas for a new residency show. Because Sin City would suck so much without her.

The boldly titled Kelly Clarkson: Invincible will debut on April 1, 2020, at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood. It's the same stage graced by Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, and Shania Twain, and it's where the original American Idol is expected to bust out fan-favorites like "Since U Been Gone," "Stronger," "Miss Independent," and "Breakaway." Per a press release, the residency will "immerse fans in a one-of-a-kind up-close music experience that rocks through her nearly two-decade long catalog of award-winning smash hits."

Clarkson announced the exciting news on her talk show on Friday (November 1) by singing a medley of her own songs and welcoming a group of feather-adorned showgirls to the stage.

"I have a major announcement to make today: I've scored my very own residency in Las Vegas!" Clarkson shared. "Not only am I getting to perform, I'm gonna get to play all the Wheel of Fortune slots, which is really my reason for going there… the gambling, the shows, the all-you-can-eat buffet and crab legs, I love all of it."

The singer/talk show host/Voice judge/mom added in a press release, "I've always loved performing in Las Vegas and the high energy of the crowds there. So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!"

As of now, Clarkson has 16 dates booked at the Zappos Theater through September 20. See all the dates and ticket info here.