Lady Gaga Will Orchestrate The Gucci Murder In Her Next Oscar-Worthy Role

(Theo Wargo/WireImage)

If you thought Lady Gaga was done acting after A Star Is Born, think again. The singer turned actress has officially signed on to star in a Ridley Scott-directed film about the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci, Deadline reports. And in true Gaga fashion, it seems that the film is going to be very dramatic.

Per the report, Gaga will play the role of Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio's ex-wife and the woman accused of orchestrating his 1995 death. Together, Patrizia and Maurizio shared two daughters, but according to this New York Times report, he left his wife for a younger woman. Then, after being murdered by a hitman on his office steps in 1995, Patrizia was convicted of ordering his killing in 1998. She soon became known as "The Black Widow" and was sentenced to 29 years in prison, but was released 18 years later on good behavior.

(P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

This will be Gaga's first acting role since A Star Is Born, where she starred opposite Bradley Cooper. Her performance earned her a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards and an Oscar for writing the hit song "Shallow" from the movie's soundtrack with Mark Ronson.

According to Deadline, the film will be scripted by Roberto Bentivegna and largely based on Sara Gay Forden's book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. In addition to directing the film, Scott will produce alongside Giannina Scott after wrapping production on The Last Duel.

At the moment, there's no word yet on a potential title for the film, nor were there any nudges toward a potential release date. What we do know, however, is that Scott plans to "move quickly," so we should have answers to these questions sooner rather than later.