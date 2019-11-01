YouTubers Took Halloween To The Next Level This Year — See All Of Our Favorite Costumes

With another Halloween behind us, we're almost ready to deck the halls. Almost. But before we do, we'd like to take a brief look back at some of the best and boldest costumes worn by our favorite celebs this week — and more specifically, our favorite YouTubers. This year, the biggest stars on the internet pulled out all the stops for their Halloween looks. Some paid homage to classic Disney characters, others to world-renowned fashion icons, and some even dressed up as — wait for it — other YouTubers.
From Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul to David Dobrik and Emma Chamberlain, scroll through to see which YouTube stars went all out this Halloween. And who knows? Maybe you'll even get some costume inspo for next year!
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul as Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star
Let's start of strong, shall we? The internet's favorite (and perhaps most confusing) YouTube couple went all out for Halloween this year by dressing as two other incredibly famous Youtube stars, Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star. "We dressed as the ppl that saved our careers," Tana tweeted, referencing her and Jake's respective Shane Dawson docuseries. Not to mention, these costumes were perfectly timed with the release of Shane and Jeffree's 'Conspiracy' palette, which officially launches today.
David Dobrik as a cop
Dobrik kept it simple this year, choosing to dress up as a police officer. Funny enough, the Vlog Squad founder stumbled upon a pretty legitimate looking crime scene, which obviously made for the perfect photo opp.
Colleen Ballinger (and family) as nerds
This Halloween was a special one for Colleen and her adorable family, as this was the first year she got to celebrate with her 10-month-old son, Flynn. Although the family of three kept it simple in matching nerd costumes, they nailed all the details from the suspenders and glasses to the bowties and plaid pants.
Jaclyn Hill as "Canceled Jaclyn"
The internet can be a very dark place, and beauty guru Jaclyn Hill witnessed that firsthand when she got inundated with backlash following the launch of Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics earlier this year. But now that some time has passed, the makeup artist decided to dress as the canceled version of herself. Dramatic? Maybe. Point made? Absolutely.
James Charles as Harry Potter
Who doesn't love a classic Harry Potter costume? Sure, it's been done before, but few have been able to capture the magic quite like James Charles, who used special effects makeup to create Harry's signature lightening bolt. And although many fans aren't pleased with the scar's placement, we have to admit: It's a lot better than we could ever do.
Emma Chamberlain as Captain Underpants
As dedicated YouTube fans already know, Emma Chamberlain doesn't really take anything too seriously — and her Halloween costumes are certainly no exception. This year, the YouTube star chose to dress up as Captain Underpants. All it took was a red cape and some Calvins and... voilà!
Liza Koshy as Anna Wintour
Liza Koshy has so many other things on her résumé aside from being a YouTuber, but maybe it's time to add being a fashion icon to the list. This year, Liza dressed up as none other than Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. And from the perfectly tailored tweed dress to the sunglasses and bob haircut, we've never seen something more accurate. Ever.
Lilly Singh as Ash Ketchum
We know, we know — Lilly Singh does so much more than just YouTube now that she's a late night TV host. But since YouTube was the place we first fell in love with her content, it's only fair that she's included. This Halloween, Singh dressed up as Ash Ketchum from Pokémon. And the photo above should tell you everything you need to know.
Patrick Starrr as Genie from Aladdin
There's dressing up as the genie from Aladdin for Halloween, and then there's dressing up as the genie from Aladdin for Halloween. Makeup artist Patrick Starrr did the latter, covering himself with the perfect shade to make it look like he's, well, the actual genie from the movie. From the jewelry to the gold pants and the facial hair, there's nothing about this costume that isn't flawless.
Lele Pons as Maleficent
Since Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is currently in theaters, Lele's costume couldn't be more relevant. From the feathers to the horns, the YouTube star included all of the essential details for the perfect Maleficent costume. Even the sharp cheekbones are there! Angelina Jolie who?