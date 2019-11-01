(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)/(Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)/(Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

YouTubers Took Halloween To The Next Level This Year — See All Of Our Favorite Costumes

With another Halloween behind us, we're almost ready to deck the halls. Almost. But before we do, we'd like to take a brief look back at some of the best and boldest costumes worn by our favorite celebs this week — and more specifically, our favorite YouTubers. This year, the biggest stars on the internet pulled out all the stops for their Halloween looks. Some paid homage to classic Disney characters, others to world-renowned fashion icons, and some even dressed up as — wait for it — other YouTubers.

From Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul to David Dobrik and Emma Chamberlain, scroll through to see which YouTube stars went all out this Halloween. And who knows? Maybe you'll even get some costume inspo for next year!