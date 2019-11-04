Prince Williams/WireImage

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is 50 (And We're Celebrating His Best MTV Moments Ever)

Sean "Diddy" Combs has achieved so much in his 49 years, 364 days of life. And now, the mogul is celebrating his 50th year.

To commemorate this golden jubilee -- he was born on November 4, 1969 in New York, New York -- MTV has compiled Diddy's greatest moments from this network in the video below. From Video Music Awards performances to TRL visits, Diddy has been a staple on this channel for decades, and his presence will be even greater when the iconic series Making the Band returns.

