'Best Day Of My Life': Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates One-Year Wedding Anniversary With Wife Lauren

On November 1, 2018, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce told each other they looked "fire" at the altar as they became husband and wife. Now, one year later, the Jersey Shore lovebirds are commemorating 365 days as a married couple. From "Tuxedo Time" to "Anniversary Time"!

"Best day of My Life !! The day I Married my Best Friend, Soul Mate & College Sweetheart," Sitch captioned the Instagram post above. "Here’s to our 1 Year Anniversary & Many More My Queen @lauren_sorrentino."

Lauren s also paid tribute to her "rock" with a heartfelt look back on their special day.

"Happy Anniversary my love!" she wrote. "Thank you for being such an incredibly loving and supportive husband, you are the rock of our family, my best friend & soulmate. I couldn’t do this life without you. I love you forever! ♥️ @mikethesituation."

We're tearing up -- just like everyone in attendance at the couple's nuptials. Wonder if Mike is going to do an encore performance of "It Takes Two" for his soulmate..

