Joey King Says Working With Ex Jacob Elordi On The Kissing Booth 2 Was 'Totally Worth It'

One of the many reasons that fans of Netflix's The Kissing Booth loved the movie so much was because of Joey King and Jacob Elordi's onscreen chemistry. Of course, the sparks between their characters, Elle Evans and Noah Flynn, made even more sense once fans discovered that the two were actually dating IRL. But alas, their real-life romance ultimately came to end, leaving many to wonder if it was awkward reprising their roles as love interests for the film's sequel. According to King, it was "totally worth it."

On Wednesday (October 30), the actress was a guest on the podcast "Mood with Lauren Elizabeth." It was there that she explained what it was like being in an onscreen relationship with Elordi again. "I know what everyone wants to know, of course. And yeah, it was crazy," she said. "It was a wild experience, but honestly, it was a really beautiful time because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor, I grew as a person."

After beating around the bush a bit by discussing how incredible it was getting to work with Joel Courtney again, who plays Lee Flynn in the movie, King addressed even more directly what it was like kissing her ex for the sequel. And we'd be lying if we said we weren't the least bit curious. "It's a real thing," she said. "And you know, it was fine. It was good."

Although having to pretend that you're in love with your ex for the sake a movie certainly isn't ideal, it was a sacrifice that King was willing to make — not just as an actress, but as a fan of the film. "I am very much, like, a frickin' huge fan of The Kissing Booth," she said. "... I'm a fan of how it resonated with the world and it resonated with me. So going back, and doing that, and making the sacrifice, obviously, what everyone is thinking about. I'm not outwardly addressing, but what I'm kinda on the sly addressing, making those sacrifices was totally worth it."

If you haven't already, check out this clip of Elordi announcing his return to the sequel, and keep your eyes peeled for more news about The Kissing Booth 2.