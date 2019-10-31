My Chemical Romance Are Coming Together For A December Reunion Show

Ross Gilmore/WireImage)

The last time that My Chemical Romance performed, former President Barack Obama was still in office. It was 2012, the apparent year of an Armageddon conspiracy that never came to fruition. The band formally called it quits the next year and its legacy lived on through music. But that's all set to change with the announcement that they've come together for a reunion show on December 20. For fans, that's one hell of a Christmas gift.

The performance will take place at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets go on sale on November 1. You have plenty of time to prep for the performance so that means reflecting on their discography and getting the words right. This is one show that you shouldn't miss.

My Chemical Romance's last album was 2010's Danger Way. With a reunion tour in tow, there has to be new music coming. There just has to be. No one's said anything, of course, but this is too huge of an opportunity to miss. For now, all we can do is look at the simple, but awesome, poster that the band's official Instagram account posted to build the excitement for the show.

Take a look at the poster above and get ready for to see My Chemical Romance live on December 20.