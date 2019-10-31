Earl Sweatshirt's Giving Us Even More Rap Songs With Feet Of Clay

( Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

If anyone can make the world sweat, it's Earl Sweatshirt. Out of the blue, today (October 31), the rapper revealed that he's dropping a project tonight called Feet of Clay at 9 p.m. PST and midnight EST. It's only seven tracks long and contains three features, but with Earl, less is more. It's going to be legendary.

Not much is known about Feet of Clay yet. In a statement, Earl says "FOC is a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire." Feet of Clay features Mach-Hommy and rising rapper Mavi, and there's also a song produced by legendary beat maker Alchemist. Earl largely produces the rest of it. As usual, the song names probably have little to nothing to do with the content matter, but that's what the world loves about Earl: the mystique.

Earl's last album was 2018's Some Rap Songs. Earlier this year, he released a short film, packed with symbols that utilized the album's music to help shape a personal story.

Check out Earl's announcement tweet up above.