HAIM's Chaotic 'Now I'm In It' Video Is Full Of Side-Eye And Strutting

The sisters HAIM are back with another new single, and this time, they're sparking a conversation about mental health through their music.

"Now I'm In It" is a multi-layered gem of a track that finds Danielle in the thick of depression. "Damn, I'm in it / And I've been trying to find my way back for a minute," she sings, as the song's instrumental stunningly builds, falls, and shifts. The bridge is especially gorgeous, as a delicate piano underpins the sister's harmonies before giving way to a lively drum beat just seconds later.

In the accompanying video, directed by frequent Haim collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson, Danielle is dead-eyed and dreary, going through the motions of everyday life. But when Este and Alana scoop her up (literally) and deliver her to a car wash, Danielle emerges from the fog of her depression with her sisters by her side. Cue a classic "HAIM strutting" shot as soon as that aforementioned drum beat hits. It's a euphoric, must-see moment, and it's made even better by a couple of cute cameos from the sisters' real-life partners at the end. Check it out below.

On Tuesday (October 29), Danielle opened up about the song's inspiration in a lengthy, emotional Instagram post. She wrote, "'Now I'm In It' is about going through it. A depression. Not leaving the house type of shit. For my sisters and I, there have been times in our lives where we have felt like we are stuck in a dark hole. This track speaks to that emotion."

"The track is chaotic – like my mind when I'm spiraling. Fast-talking to myself – words jumbled up. Heartbeat racing. These times are hard to forget and even harder to work through. After being constantly on the go the past couple years, I didn't wanna stop and deal with some shit. Also, every day my sisters and I feel so fucking lucky that we get to do this for a living!!! It seemed like stopping and dealing with these emotions would be letting everyone down. But every time I've been depressed- it takes me accepting that I need help, to start to get out of it."

Este added in a statement, "Even when we're writing about something dark or more serious, we like to tie it up in a bow so that there’s a bit of lightness to it. We want our music, and this song especially, to be the thing that helps you get through that rough time."

"Now I'm In It" follows Haim's July single, "Summer Girl," and their recent collaboration with Charli XCX, "Warm." Last month, they also appeared on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge to perform an unlikely mash-up of Lil Nas X and Nirvana (don't knock it till you watch it). The band hasn't formally announced a new album, but it seems as though the follow-up to 2017's Something to Tell You is on the way.

In the meantime, please enjoy Haim's delightful, Halloween-ready tribute to another beloved sibling pop act, Hanson: