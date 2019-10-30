See Halsey Get Scared Into Talking About Boyfriend Evan Peters On Ellen

Getty Images

Halsey's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (October 30) was part "trick" and part "treat."

As is custom for the talk show host, DeGeneres pulled one of her infamous scares on poor, unsuspecting Halsey during their sit-down interview. After chatting about the singer's BTS collaboration and her love of Halloween, DeGeneres cued up a photo of Halsey and Evan Peters at the AHS 100th Episode Celebration last weekend, which doubled as the couple's red carpet debut. Just as Halsey was explaining her and Evan's Cher and Sonny costumes, a person jumped up and scared the singer, who laughed afterwards about how caught off guard she was.

"You distracted me with the boyfriend question, I wasn't ready," she said, confirming her relationship with Peters for the first time. "I don't know what's scarier, having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen!"

For the "treat" portion of her Ellen appearance, Halsey entertained the crowd with an eye-popping performance of "Graveyard." As Halsey danced and twirled around an all-white set — not unlike the one from the track's recent video — things took a turn thanks to some clever use of augmented reality. It marked the first Ellen performance to use AR, and it transported viewers into a colorful 3D void that must be seen to be believed. Check it out below.