Get the very first extended look at this winter's 'Peak of Love'

'What Planet Am I On Right Now?': Worlds Are Colliding On The New Ex On The Beach

It's "f*cking freezing" in here all right.

In the first extended look at Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, premiering on December 5, 10 celebs are about to endure a cold front like no other during a winter getaway to remember. No usual sun and sand in sight...

"What planet am I on right now? Fly me home!" one cast member declares in the sneak peek above. Well, you're on Earth -- and don't hop on the next flight!

Check out more insanity in the clip (tempers are flaring left and right), get to know the singles here, and do not miss the premiere of Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love on Thursday, December 5!