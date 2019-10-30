Niall Horan And Lewis Capaldi Will Meet Ya On Tour — Together

(Jason Mendez/Getty Images)/(Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Niall Horan is heading out on tour next year! The former One Direction member has announced the Nice To Meet Ya North American Tour, set to kick off in April. Notably, it's set to feature support from Lewis Capaldi, Niall's best bud, and Fletcher. Tickets go on sale on November 8, so you have plenty of time to calm down and stop hyperventilating.

The first stop of the 17-city tour hits Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on April 20. It wraps up exactly a month later at San Jose's SAP Center on May 20. Niall posted a picture of the tour flyer on Twitter, featuring himself and Capaldi in the ultimate BFF pose.

"This is so exciting!! I'm going back on the road and this time I'm going with my best friend in the whole wide world @LewisCapaldi and the beautiful @findingfletcher. Can't wait to get out there again and see you all," he wrote. Niall also revealed that more dates will be added soon so it'll be exciting to see just where they will end up next.

Niall's preparing to release a new album in the near future – we're just not sure when. He recently released "Nice To Meet Ya" earlier this month. In the accompanying video, he hid the names of four other songs that he will release soon.

Check out Niall and Lewis's awesome tour poster up above.