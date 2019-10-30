Nicki Minaj Transformed Into 'HarleyQUEEN' For Halloween

Getty Images

'Got him smilin' like the Joker'

Margot Robbie has nothing on Nicki Minaj!

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty debuted their colorful first couples costume as husband and wife to get into the Halloween spirit.

Nicki donned Harley Quinn's Suicide Squad costume, while Kenneth was her Clown Prince of Crime. His Joker makeup and outfit was an amalgam of Heath Ledger's The Dark Knight ensemble and Jared Leto's Suicide Squad Joker.

"Behind the scenes w/The JOKER...coming soon 💋🎥🍿 - Happy HalloQueen 🎃," Minaj captioned the first shot of the pair together.

Minaj put her own spin on the Harley costume as well. Though she wore the same red and white short-sleeved outfit emblazoned with "Daddy's Lil' Monster" that we saw in Suicide Squad, she opted for high-waisted hot pants and longer pigtails, with deep hot pink and blue dip-dyed ends. She also wore a "QUEEN" choker. Appropriate, given her caption.

"And it’s tighter than a choker, got him smilin like the Joker.” She still totally rocked it, though, and took several shots of the ornate costume setup.

But the fun didn't stop there. Nicki also donned another costume alongside Petty for even more Halloween goodness. She threw on a forest, flowing tutu, and cropped leather jacket for a horrific Bride of Chucky look. Petty, of course, was Chucky.

She also took a time out for a quick video clip of her talking to "Chucky" as his bride.

"A small word from Jennifer Tilley as #TheBrideOfChucky 🔪 Heavy on the Sleeze 🛠 🎃🤵🏽👰🏽," she captioned the clip.

With Halloween officially in full swing tomorrow (Oct. 31), there's no telling which other looks celebrities will be serving. As for Nicki, she totally knocked it out of the park, as expected.

Will we see a third couples' costume with the big day coming so soon? Hopefully she takes on her Barbie persona for some fun Barbie and Ken takes. That would be very on-brand.