Ciara And Russell Wilson Remixed Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Suits For Halloween

With Halloween just a day away, the search for the best celebrity costume of the year is in full swing. But don't worry, you don't have to look far. This year, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson recreated Beyoncé and Jay-Z's silky, suited-up looks from the "Apeshit" music video, and to say they nailed it would be, well, an enormous understatement.

Ciara showcased the pair's epic costume across many social media platforms this morning (October 30). On Instagram, she even posted a clip of her and Russell re-enacting the iconic music video, which was set at the Louvre in Paris. However, instead of standing in front of the Mona Lisa as the Carters did in the video, Ciara and Russell chose a different work of art: a painting of the Obamas.

"From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas... Much Love & Respect," the singer captioned the clip. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween." She also shared couples photos and solo shots on Twitter because, let's be real: If you dress up as Beyoncé and absolutely crush it, you're going to need photo evidence — and lots of it.

Inevitably, fans of both couples were in absolute awe when they saw just how on point the costume truly was. For proof, all you have to do is scroll through Twitter!

Clearly, fans are pretty convinced that Ciara and Russell won Halloween this year. Are you?