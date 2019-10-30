Megan Thee Stallion Is A Blood-Sucking Private Eye In Hottieween

(Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

Megan Thee Stallion gets to play a brilliant detective in Megan Thee Stallion P.I. In Hottieween, her new web series in collaboration with YouTube Music that also stars Dave East. Investigating an alleyway slaying, Megan gets to put on her thinking cap and work to solve the whodunnit case. It takes a couple of interesting turns and ends with a cliffhanger ending that all but guarantees that she's really not going to enjoy Hot Girl Summer next year. Or anything that involves going outside in general.

The clip starts like a slasher flick. A woman gets confronted in the alley by a group of monstrous, half-human beasts and flees into the night. Later, she's found dead and it's up to Megan Thee Stallion, Private Investigator, to take the case. With the help of her sidekick, a very Dr. Watson-esque Janine (played by social media comedian Jay Cole) she conducts her investigation, happening to come across Archimedes (East) who attempts to swoon Megan in the middle of a night club. Later, she links up with him to see what he knows about the slaying only to put two and two together and realize that he has something to do with it (she's much too late for viewers who can recognize the sound of his voice from an earlier police interview). Right when she has her "Aha!" moment, East appears behind her and sinks his vampire-like teeth into her neck for either the biggest hickie of all time or the official welcome letter into the vampiric community.

It ends abruptly after that, being a cliffhanger for the next installment. We can imagine that next summer Megan will avoid going outside like the plague. Also, she'll probably begin to make songs about hating garlic and comparing breakups to having a silver stake driven through the heart. So much for Hot Girl Summer. It'll be more like Cool Vampire Coffin.

Watch Megan investigate a grisly crime in her first installment of Hottieween