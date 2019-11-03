Halsey Turned The EMA Stage Into A Fiery Fantasyland With 'Graveyard' Performance

Getty Images

You might think that, just a few days after Halloween, Halsey would give "Graveyard" a spooky, gothic performance at the 2019 MTV EMA. But at the awards show on Sunday night (November 3), the Best Pop winner channeled the track's carnival-set music video for a live set that was colorful, surreal, and utterly fantastical.

As she launched into the vulnerable single — which is all about seeing a toxic relationship through to the end — Halsey appeared on the back of a carousel horse, wearing a flowing white dress that made her look like a legit fairy. Once she dismounted, there was no keeping her still; she ran and twirled barefoot around the stage, which lit up with vibrant florals. As "Graveyard" hit its climactic final chorus, the stage behind Halsey burst into orange flames, and her unicorn-filled fantasyland caught fire in the most breathtaking way.

Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" performance — which kicked off the 2019 EMA — was all about strength in numbers, but Halsey's was a solo adventure that kept us on our toes the entire time.

