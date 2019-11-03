Dua Lipa Performs 'Don't Start Now' With An Army Of Dancers At The 2019 EMA

Getty Images

On the MTV EMA red carpet on Sunday night (November 3), Dua Lipa teased that she would be "doing something I haven't done before" for her opening performance. And that proved to be absolutely true once the pop superstar hit the stage to kick off the evening with "Don't Start Now."

For the first-ever awards show performance of her new single, Lipa brought along dozens of dancers, all dressed in eye-popping yellow leotards. The singer stood out in a black cutout ensemble of her own, standing center stage as her posse surrounded her on all sides. As she hit every note of the disco-inspired "Don't Start Now" — which just arrived on Friday alongside a clubby video — the stage lights turned a bright red, and Lipa strutted out front to perform some killer choreography (there was even a chair involved, so you know she meant business!).

She finished her performance with a confident look that practically screamed, "yeah, I crushed this." Not a bad way to launch the #DL2 era!

