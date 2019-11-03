2019 MTV EMA Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images

Ariana Grande heads into the show as most-nominated, with Billie Eilish and Shawn Mendes close behind

The 2019 MTV EMA have landed in Seville, Spain! All your fave global-dominating artists are on deck for Europe's biggest music bash, where they're hoping to take home some shiny new hardware.

Ariana Grande is the top contender this year, leading the pack of nominees with 7 nods total (to match her "7 rings," obviously). She faces stiff competition in categories like Best Artist, where she's up against Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and J Balvin. Meanwhile, EMA newbies like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are hoping to take home a trophy or two — so these categories are really anyone's game.

The star-studded awards show, hosted by Becky G, features live performances from Halsey, Niall Horan, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Green Day, and more. Not to mention, Liam Gallagher will pick up the first-ever Rock Icon Award and will take the stage for his own must-see performance.

We've tracked all the winners, including key categories like Best Song, Best Video, and Best Group. Keep it locked here as the winners are announced Sunday night (November 3) — and stream all the action on MTVEMA.com!

BEST U.S. ACT

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Alessia Cara

Avril Lavigne

Carly Rae Jepsen

Johnny Orlando

Shawn Mendes

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. "ME!"

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande, "7 rings"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Post Malone, Swae Lee, "Sunflower"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS, Halsey, "Boy With Luv"

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"

WINNER: ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"

BEST NEW

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

WINNER: Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST LOOK

WINNER: Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

WINNER: BTS

Billie Eilish

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA

BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha: Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld: Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse: Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BEST U.K. & IRELAND ACT

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Ed Sheeran

Little Mix (Social Wildcard Winner)