2019 MTV EMA Winners: See The Full List

The 2019 MTV EMA have landed in Seville, Spain! All your fave global-dominating artists are on deck for Europe's biggest music bash, where they're hoping to take home some shiny new hardware.
Ariana Grande is the top contender this year, leading the pack of nominees with 7 nods total (to match her "7 rings," obviously). She faces stiff competition in categories like Best Artist, where she's up against Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and J Balvin. Meanwhile, EMA newbies like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are hoping to take home a trophy or two — so these categories are really anyone's game.
The star-studded awards show, hosted by Becky G, features live performances from Halsey, Niall Horan, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Green Day, and more. Not to mention, Liam Gallagher will pick up the first-ever Rock Icon Award and will take the stage for his own must-see performance.
We've tracked all the winners, including key categories like Best Song, Best Video, and Best Group. Keep it locked here as the winners are announced Sunday night (November 3) — and stream all the action on MTVEMA.com!
BEST U.S. ACT
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Alessia Cara
Avril Lavigne
Carly Rae Jepsen
Johnny Orlando
Shawn Mendes
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. "ME!"
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande, "7 rings"
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
Post Malone, Swae Lee, "Sunflower"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS, Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
WINNER: ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"
BEST NEW
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
WINNER: Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST LOOK
WINNER: Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
WINNER: BTS
Billie Eilish
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha: Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld: Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse: Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
BEST U.K. & IRELAND ACT
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Ed Sheeran
Little Mix (Social Wildcard Winner)