Lucasfilm

Guess We'll Never Know What A Star Wars From the GoT Creators Would Look Like

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are officially bowing out of their burgeoning Star Wars film project.

Shockingly, the duo are abandoning the project following a $200 million deal they signed in August with Netflix. According to Benioff and Weiss, they just don't have the time to dedicate to the franchise that it deserves.

"We love Star Wars," the pair said in a statement issued by Lucasfilm. "When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything. But there are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away."

News first broke that the duo would be handling the Star Wars universe back in May 2019, where Disney's Bob Iger made the announcement during the MoffetNathanson Media & Communications summit. The first Star Wars film post-The Rise of Skywalker was supposed to have been from Benioff and Weiss.

"We’re hard at work already, but we felt three years was the proper amount of time to not only take a breather and reset, but to gear up for the next film’s release," said Iger. "We did a deal with David Benioff and D.B Weiss, who are famous for Game of Thrones, and the next movie that we release will be theirs." He added that they [Disney] wasn't "saying anything more about that."

However, this exit doesn't mean they'll never have a place in the Star Wars universe, at least according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

"David Benioff and Dan Weiss are incredible storytellers," said Kennedy. "We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars," she said in a statement.

Right now, of course, that doesn't seem very likely. Looks like we'll have to take a "wait and see" approach if we ever want to see how the "kings" of Westeros would have handled a galaxy far, far away.