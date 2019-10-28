Tame Impala Crash Ride Cymbals And Sirens Together In Awesomely Eerie 'It Might Be Time'

Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

They also revealed that their new LP, 'The Slow Rush,' will be out next Valentine's Day

Breaking news! Tame Impala's new album The Slow Rush will be out on February 14, 2020. After teasing a reveal of the 2020 release date, the band have confirmed that next Valentine's Day will be psychedelic. They've also released a new song, "It Might Be Time," that sounds like a mystical air balloon trip and is all the more proof that The Slow Rush will be unlike anything that you've ever heard before.

Is "It Might Be Time" creepy? Definitely. But it's an inviting kind of spooky, not the scary, push you away type. Kevin Parker's voice rings like wind chimes in the middle of a hurricane over a stretched out, 1970s kind of eerie funk. It's a magical scene; one that feels similar to riding a roller coaster inside of a black hole. The percussion here is killer; the thrashing of ride cymbals going full speed into a siren that rings to signal the start of doomsday. There's so much going on that you just kick back and let it wash over you in huge, crashing, multi-colored waves.

Earlier this year, Tame Impala released "Borderline" and "Patience," two equally multi-dimensional tracks that skated to the stars and back. Their last studio album, Currents, came out in 2015.

Listen to the ear-melting psychedelic journey of "It Might Be Time" up above.