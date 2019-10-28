'Lock Him Up': Watch Trump Get 'Booed' At The World Series

Will Newton/Getty Images

The World Economic Forum in Davos, the South Carolina Tea Party Coalition Convention, and Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals have at least one thing in common: They do not give President Donald Trump a particularly warm welcome.

Trump may have been expecting cracker jacks and peanuts at the game at Nationals Park on Sunday (October 27) in Washington, D.C. — instead, he drew loud boos, jeers and an entire crowd of angry fans demanding that someone "lock him up" at the World Series game. The President entered a low-tier box near home plate right as the game began, according to CBS News. While his presence wasn't formally announced until the third inning, the players knew and the security was heightened.

"I think everybody is excited," Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg told CBS before the game. "It's the president of the United States. So there's obviously beefed-up security. So usually the dogs that are sniffing in our clubhouse are these nice Labs that are super friendly. And today there was a German shepherd that I didn't really feel comfortable petting."

Beyond "beefed-up security" and scary pups, the President brought along First Lady Melania Trump and an entourage of Republican Senators. During the game, video screens across the field flashed across various U.S. service members, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd. Then, it landed on Trump, and immediately the crowd response changed to boos.

Fans came prepared with banners that said "impeach Trump," and "veterans for impeachment," likely referring to the current impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.

While it's unclear if Trump knows how the crowd reacted or if he was sheltered from the response in his box, it shouldn't be too surprising: The game was in the District of Columbia D.C., a place he won just 4 percent of the vote in 2016.