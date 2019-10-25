Brooke Candy's Debut Album Sexorcism Comes Right On Time

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

It's been a long road for Brooke Candy to get to this point. Her first EP, Opulence, came out in 2014 and since then, fans have been waiting for a full-length project. She's reached the first of many climaxes now that her debut album, Sexorcism, is out today. It features appearances from guests such as Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, and Iggy Azalea.

Sexorcism is a quick pumper at just 12 tracks. In addition to the previously mentioned partners, Erika Jayne, Maliibu Miitch, and more also spring up. It features her previously released singles "XXXTC," "Drip," and "FMU."

Brook posted on Twitter showing just how excited she was that her debut LP is finally out. "I've been waiting for this moment for an eternity!!!! IM IN SHOCK!!!!!," she wrote.

Last week, Brooke released the video for "FMU" that followed her newfound fascination with motorcycles. In September, she wore a sexy catsuit and poured milk all over herself in the video for "Drip."

Check out Brooke's new album, Sexorcism, up above.