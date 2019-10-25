Kanye West Finally Dropped Jesus Is King — Hear The Album Now

(Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Well, will you look at that? Kanye West's Jesus Is King is out now on streaming services.

There was some worry and understandable apprehension earlier today (October 25) when the album didn't come out at midnight, as Kanye himself had said it would earlier this week. But it's finally here and features appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, the Clipse, Kenny G, Fred Hammond, and Ant Clemmons. It clocks in at 11 tracks and 27 minutes and is a gospel-centric collective ode to Kanye's Christian faith. You can breathe again now. Jesus Is King is really here.

Jesus Is King was originally slated to come out on September 27 after Kim Kardashian-West teased the LP's release, info later confirmed by Kanye's website. But the day came and went, and Kim later said that the LP would be two days late. After it didn't drop then either, there was radio silence until a couple of days ago, when Kanye revealed on Twitter that he'd be dropping Jesus Is King on October 25.

This morning, after the release time came and went, Kanye tweeted that he was making some last-minute changes to the LP. "We are specifically fixing mixes on 'Everything We Need,' 'Follow God' & 'Water,' he wrote. "We not going to sleep until this album is out!"

Hours (of sleep? of frantic last-minute tweaks?) passed by while fans waited patiently, only for nothing to materialize. Then rapper and producer Consequence hopped on Twitter to tell fans that it would be out around noon. "It takes 8 hours for the LP to ingest into the Digital Streaming Platforms," he wrote. "I didn't eat dinner so you guys could have this by Lunch time 12/1pm EST."

Now that it's here, Kanye fans can breathe a sigh of belief because, at one point, no one knew if it would come out at all. It's time to go to church with Kanye.

Behold Kanye's latest chapter, Jesus Is King, up above.