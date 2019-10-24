Liam Payne's 'All I Want (For Christmas)' Is A Total Holiday Tearjerker

Getty Images

The holidays have come early! After teasing a new song called "All I Want (For Christmas)" earlier this week, Liam Payne has gifted us the full thing. And if you thought this would be a holly, jolly, Mariah Carey-esque bop, you couldn't have been more mistaken.

Payne's melancholy ballad is all about a ruptured but (hopefully) mendable relationship that he prays will survive the holiday season. After the first verse paints a dire picture of a couple constantly arguing, the second verse sounds more hopeful, as he asks his partner not to give up on him. "We made it through the hardest part / And I followed you, the brightest star," he sings. Tying it all together is the passionately delivered hook: "If we can make it through December / Maybe we'll make it through forever / 'Cos all I want for Christmas / Is you and me to fix this." 😢

The new song comes with a cute, animated lyric video in which Payne channels his inner Jon Snow by wandering a wintry forest with his trusty wolf companion. Will he make it home to his pink-haired lover? Is it crazy to be crying over a Christmas song before Halloween is even here? Press play below to find out for yourself.

"All I Want (For Christmas)" is the latest taste of Payne's recently announced debut album, LP1. The 17-track collection arrives on December 6 and also features previously released singles like "Stack It Up" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, "Strip That Down" with Quavo, and "Familiar" with J Balvin.