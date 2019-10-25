Lizzo And Ariana Grande Brush Off The Bullshit On New 'Good As Hell' Remix

Getty Images

Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" may have recently become the longest-running No. 1 by a solo female rapper, but that track is sooo yesterday. Keep up, because the breakout star has set her sights on another oldie but goodie from her catalog, "Good As Hell," and she's recruited Ariana Grande to give the joyous anthem a fresh remix.

On Friday (October 25), Lizzo dropped her reworked, Ari-assisted version of "Good As Hell" in all its bad-bitch splendor. You probably remember the original from Lizzo's jaw-dropping VMA performance, but the new version kicks the energy up a notch. Grande joins in at the end of the second verse, cooing, "'Cause he better know my worth / There's so much that I deserve." They join forces in the subsequent hooks, belting, "Hair toss, check my nails / Baby, how you feelin'? / Feelin' good as hell!" The track even ends with a snippet of them laughing together, so you know this thing was a blast to make.

The "Good As Hell" remix comes after Lizzo not-so-subtly teased its arrival on Thursday. On Her Instagram Story, she held up a Starbucks drink, saying, "About something that's dropping tonight, I'll give you a hint. If you can guess the size of this drink, you'll know what I'm talking about." Grande, meanwhile, was much less subtle with her announcement, writing on her own IG Story, "We got a sweet little remix of 'Good as Hell' coming to you tonight. Thank you for thinking of me @lizzobeeating. Love you!"

The remix also continues the two artists' well-documented love for each other. Back in April, Lizzo fabulously covered Ari's "7 rings," and the pop star gave her approval by posting, "This made my whole day. @lizzobeeating i love u so much."

Much like her chart-topping, record-shattering hit "Truth Hurts," "Good As Hell" has become a true sleeper hit. It was originally released in March 2016 as the lead single from Lizzo's debut EP, Coconut Oil, and has since peaked at the No. 20 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. This new Ari-fied remix, however, should push it up a few spots. Lizzo SZN rolls right along!