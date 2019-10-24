BANKS Talks Touring, Dancing, And Opening Her Show With A 'Punch In The Face'

Getty Images

After a sorely needed two-year break from music, BANKS reemerged this past summer with a clear headspace, her most confident album to date, and one hell of an itch to get back on the road.

"I was definitely ready to go," the synth-pop singer told MTV News over the phone. "I missed performing a lot, and I had been working on new music, and I was really, really ready to put it all together."

The artist, born Jillian Rose Banks, phoned in from Los Angeles, where she's readying a hometown gig as part of Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour. It'll be a "really raw, acoustic" event, she said, which couldn't be more different than the live show she's been performing for the past two months. The III Tour, named after her third studio album that arrived in July, is her first headlining show in two years. BANKS spared no artistic flourish for it, packing her performance with ambitious choreography, a diverse setlist, and eye-popping lights.

"It's been amazing. It's so much fun to see what you've created in different mediums of art," the 31-year-old said of the show. "I was in the studio making the songs, but actually seeing it come to life and seeing people singing the words and then making a movement to it and figuring out what lights and what colors I wanted for each one... it's really fun for me."

The tour's U.K. leg kicks off on November 1, but before that, BANKS checked in with MTV News to give us the scoop on all things III.