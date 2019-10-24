Selena Gomez Released Two New Songs In 24 Hours But Has 'Saved The Best For Later'

(Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Selena Gomez has had a pretty incredible, uh, 24 hours. The singer kicked things off with the release of her emotional breakup ballad "Lose You to Love Me" on Wednesday, followed by the uptempo and danceable "Look at Her Now" today (October 24). And since Gomez's upcoming album has been in the works for four years now, she's just happy to finally share what she's been working on.

"More than anything, I think I feel a sense of relief," she revealed this morning via On Air with Ryan Seacrest. "It's been four years since I've been working on this album and it's actually perfect timing because I was going to release it two years ago, and none of the words that I'm speaking would have existed." But now that she's processed what she was feeling while writing "Lose You to Love Me," releasing the song made sense. "Taking a moment to actually feel the feelings that I've gone through, it's just — I don't know — I'm just so grateful that it's out," she said. "It's weird too because I wrote this song over a year ago... and it's like I feel completely different from when I wrote it."

It's not hard to understand why releasing this single was, in her words, "interesting." Upon listening for the first time, it's clear that Gomez was extremely heartbroken when she wrote it. But not anymore. "It's also more beautiful for me because I know exactly where I was when I wrote it and how I felt," she said. And when asked if she would've been able to drop the song as she was going through the pain of the breakup, she said, "Absolutely not. That wouldn't have happened. It took me a long time to get through it. But, now it’s fun! Like, I'm smiling! It's so great." Writing it was a way of validating her feelings. "They were really real to me," she said.

For Gomez, being able to express herself through music in an attempt to be honest with her listeners is of utmost importance. "I think that's why I've waited this long to express what I've felt," she said. "I'm always going to be honest with people. I've never not been. I might not be overly chatty about it all the time, but this is where I'm able to release it. This is where it turns into art." And although no one wants to get their heart broken, she's grateful that she was able to turn the experience into something positive. "I think it's beautiful I've been able to turn this into a new chapter," Gomez said.

And that's what her two new songs are all about: flipping the page to a new chapter. Even though "Lose You to Love Me" is a more somber track while "Look at Her Now" is her life "exploding into all these different amazing things," they both function similarly. "All I know is these two songs were me wrapping up a chapter in a pretty little bow," she said. "And the rest of the album is all about where I am now and where I'm going. So in my opinion, these are great songs, but I've saved the best for later."

"I have a million ideas," she continued, "and it's just going to be cooler and it's going to be stronger and it's going to be better."