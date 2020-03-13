'I Feel Ashamed': Amber's Struggling With Guilt In This Teen Mom OG Sneak Peek

Amber addressed her arrest during a sit-down with Dr. Drew at the Teen Mom OG reunion. And when the long-running series returns this Tuesday, the mother of two will document her ongoing struggles in the wake of her plea deal (with no prison time) and arrangements with her ex Andrew.

Besides her TMOG cast members, who has been a major source of support? Leah's father Gary.

"I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself," Amber tearfully tells him in the sneak peek above. "More than I should have. I really do feel ashamed that I didn't have that."

How does Gary respond? And why are producers on the phone with Andrew? Watch the entire extended look above, and stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of the long-running docu-series on Tuesday at 8/7c.