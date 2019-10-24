Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Just Got Engaged (Again!)

Whitney Osborn

Back in August 2013, Mackenzie and Josh McKee said "I do" in a country-themed wedding. And now the Teen Mom couple -- who are parents to kiddos Gannon, Jaxie and Broncs -- is about to recommit because Josh just asked Mackenzie to marry him (again!).

According to People, Josh surprised his high school sweetheart with an unforgettable and romantic proposal.

"We found our way back to each other even when we thought it was impossible,” Mackenzie, who first debuted on 16 and Pregnant in March 2012, told the magazine. “I fell in love with a new man.”

How did Josh pop the question again? It unfolded on Mackenzie's birthday during a scavenger hunt he organized-- including stops at Mackenzie’s favorite restaurant, a new outfit and a massage. At one point, Mack was instructed to throw her old wedding ring into a lake -- and when the young mom she finally reached the end, Josh presented his love with a brand new sparkler and a private proposal.

“I see this cowboy that I married dressed up in this suit with a rose in his mouth,” she revealed to People. “And he was walking towards me and the music starts playing and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. I cannot believe this is happening.’"

It was happening and Mackenzie accepted the heartfelt gesture. A vow renewal is imminent and Josh has already secured the venue and a date.

