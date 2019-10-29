Young And Pregnant Paternity Results: Brianna Finally Found Out Who Fathered Her Son

You are the father.

On tonight's episode of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Brianna got the results of her paternity test and learned there is a 99.9 percent chance that her high school hookup is in fact Braeson’s father. And nobody was more shocked than Brianna herself (okay, we were pretty shocked too).

“What’s going to happen from here? I just feel like everything is going to change,” she told Jessica. “Everything I imagined of our future has to be with this guy now. I wish I could've had sex by myself and have a baby by myself so he was all mine. It was so much better when he was just all mine. It’s a lot to take in, and I don’t know how I feel.”

After realizing the reality of the situation, Brianna called the guy in question -- who has a child with his current girlfriend, by the way -- to let him know the results of the test. His response? “Oh, sh*t.”

Bri then told him to take some time to let it sink in, and they eventually started texting. Brianna told her mom that the guy wanted to play a role in his son’s life but they would start slowly, first with her sending him pictures of Braeson and engaging in some occasional Facetime.

“I think it was great to find out the results and know the answers even if they were really shocking and crazy,” she said. “But...we have to move forward and figure out what’s best and what we’re going to do.”

