Ex On The Beach Is Reaching A New Peak

Dan Root

From the beach to the peak -- and it's officially cuffing season.

This winter, MTV is taking dating to new heights with the launch of Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love. The series, debuting on December 5 and hosted by Romeo Miller, will feature 10 reality show veterans/singles taking their relationsh *t ip woes to new heights (literally) as they search for their true love. And yes, their former partners are coming for 'em.

But there are some new twists: The cast members come from near and far, including the United Kingdom, and instead of the surf and sand, they're traveling to wintry slopes (aka Queenstown, New Zealand). Warming up by the fire with some hot cocoa? More like an icy battle between between exes and next's.

Check out the cast from series including Are You the One?, The Challenge, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Bachelorette, Love Island and more -- and do not miss the series premiere of Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love on Thursday, December 5!

The Singles:

Adore Delano: RuPaul’s Drag Race – West Hollywood, CA

Georgia Steel: Love Island – Essex, UK

La Demi Martinez: Glam Masters – Los Angeles, CA

Daniel Maguire: The Bachelorette – Vancouver, Canada

Tyranny Todd: Are You The One? – Augusta, GA

Callum Izzard: Ibiza Weekender – Manchester, UK

Ryan Gallagher: American Idol – Grand Rapids, MI

Marlon Williams: The Real World – Dallas, TX

Nicole Zanatta: The Challenge – Staten Island, NY

Allie DiMeco: The Naked Brothers Band – Los Angeles, CA

The Exes:

Cameron Sikes: Temptation Island – Dallas, TX

Sam Bird: Love Island – London, UK

Jemmye Carroll: The Challenge – New Orleans, LA

Carlos Chavez: Temptation Island – Houston, TX

Ashley Ceaser: The Real World – San Francisco, CA

Laurel Stucky: The Challenge – Detroit, MI

Niall Aslam: Love Island – Coventry, UK

Jakk Maddox – Philadelphia, PA

Sydney Langston – Vancouver, Canada

Megan Nash – Lincoln, UK

Magdalena Ruiz – Milwaukee, WI

Todd Mauer – Los Angeles, CA

Paris Decaro – London, UK

Trenton Clark – Detroit, MI

Tyler Ash – Columbus, OH

Emari Stevenson – Ft. Lauderdale, FL