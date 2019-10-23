Rihanna Ate McDonald's In The Club With Drake For His Birthday

Getty Images

It looks like Rihanna and Drake have gotten past any residual bad vibes between them.

According to E! and The Shade Room, the bad gal herself headed out to the rapper's birthday party at Poppy nightclub on Monday night (Oct. 21) for a lengthy appearance. According to RiRi's pal Lyrica Anderson, the pair had a "fun time" during their "girls' night out," as Anderson shared via Instagram Story.

E!'s source stated that Rihanna spent a few hours at Drake's party, first being escorted to his table by security and then hanging out to chat afterward. The pair were seen "smiling and laughing," as they were "having fun together as friends."

"Rihanna was dancing to the music and bobbing her head and seemed to be in a good mood," the source continued. "Drake had a huge smile on his face and looked excited to see Rihanna when she arrived."

But who wouldn't have a smile on their face if Rihanna came up to them and started chatting? Drake must have been in a great mood, considering that he had McDonald's delivered to the club for "RiRi and her whole crew," The Shade Room reported. Anderson's Instagram Story corroborated the delivery in a seriously delicious way.

"When Drake brings McDonald's to the club," she wrote alongside a snap of a bag heaving with McDonald's McNuggets and what appear to be Big Macs. What, no fries though? They must have been in another bag.

This McDonald's-laden club visit doesn't exactly confirm Rihanna and Drake having mended their relationship, but it certainly seems like the pair were having fun together. At the very least, it's a far cry from the last time Rih spoke on her connection to Champagne Papi.

"We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is,” she told Vogue in a 2018 interview.