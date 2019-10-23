PRETTYMUCH And CNCO Join Forces For Bilingual Banger 'Me Necesita'

Rahul Bhatt

What happens when you put two of the world's hottest boy bands in the same room? Not only do you get a fresh bilingual banger out of the deal, but you also get a front-row seat to "the most epic match of the year."

That's what CNCO and PRETTYMUCH — kings of capital letters! — have gifted us. On Wednesday (October 23), the two quintets released their long-teased collaboration "Me Necesita," which arrives alongside one heck of an eye-popping video. In it, the two groups face off in a fútbol match for the ages, complete with slick uniforms, intense game faces, and rowdy cheer sections (keep your eye out for soccer legend Landon Donovan in the stands).

Team CNCO strikes first, showing off their dance moves while firing shots at PRETTYMUCH's goalie, Austin, who somehow manages to block a ball that's literally on fire. His band attacks next, busting out their own choreo while pulling off some shots that look straight out of an action movie. It all culminates in the ten guys uniting for a dance-off that may be the most star-studded boy band team-up ever. Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, take note: you really missed your shot doing something like this!

Check out the Isaac Rentz-directed vid below.