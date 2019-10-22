Cardi B Makes Her Biggest Money Move Yet By Joining Fast & Furious 9

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Cardi B is taking the wheel! Hours after Vin Diesel posted a video with the Grammy winner taken on the final day of filming Fast & Furious 9 in the U.K., news broke that Cardi is officially joining the family.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cardi has a "small role" in the film. There are no other details on who she'll play, but whatever her part, we do know one thing: "I'm tired," she said in Diesel's video. "But I can't wait!"

In case that wasn't enough to get you (more) excited for this movie, Cardi also forecasted that Fast 9 is going to be "the best one" in the franchise. Diesel built up the hype, saying, "We all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table. Put it all out there."

The news comes just weeks after Cardi teased a mystery gig during an appearance on The Ellen Show. "I'm going to film for a movie this month," she said after host Ellen DeGeneres congratulated her on her scene-stealing performance in Hustlers.

Fast & Furious 9 is due to hit theaters May 2020. In the meantime, Cardi is going to take a "nappy-nap" — if anyone deserves one, it's her.