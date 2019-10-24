JWOWW Vs. Angelina (Again): 'World War III' Has Officially Been Declared On Jersey Shore

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation crew had barely been in their new shore house for 12 hours -- not even a single trashbag suitcase was unpacked -- before the chairs started flying (literally).

Tonight's episode saw the "lingering drama" between Angelina and JWOWW come to a head during family dinner, and not even the best of intentions could keep things from escalating. While our resident "dirty little hamster" resolved to remain "cool, calm and collected," Jenni's solution was to "drink a lot of wine and have a good time." Well, wine was definitely involved, but that's about it -- and it all started with a conversation about Angelina's (potentially) pierced nipples.

"It's so crazy how a pierced nipple just sparked World War III over here," Pauly D said at the gang's Point Pleasant shore house -- which was anything but, um, pleasant.

The source of the tension? Jenni's boyfriend Zack, and what did (or didn't) happen that night in Sin City.

"All I know is, she's a deflector, she's a hypocrite, and she's lying right now about me and her 24-year-old sperm bank donor boyfriend," said Angelina, who quickly turned the tables on JWOWW's divorce.

Master deflector Jenni then immediately pointed a finger at Ronnie, his baby mama drama and that questionable Secaucus situation.

"I don't even know what is going on right now," Vinny confessed. "The meatballs are attacking Ronnie; Jenni's slamming on the table. This has escalated into so much personal sh*t. This is out of control."

That's when the glass wine bottles were grabbed and chairs were knocked over. Before the cabernet became a casualty, Deena ran interference (what is it with meatballs getting in the middle of sh*t?), and attention turned to Snooki, who was threatening to go home after being called "a mean girl."