Nicki Minaj Got Married And Fans Are So Happy For Her

(Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj is officially a wife! She hit Instagram with the news yesterday (October 21) with a video of caps with "bride" and "groom" monogrammed on the fronts and a caption of the date with emojis surrounding it. There are also some cool mugs to add to the wedding swag, so if this is all that's in the video, then imagine what else is off-camera.

Most notably, the caption also reveals what certainly looks to be a new name for her: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty. Her first post-rap "retirement" move is awesome to see and is the first step towards starting the family that she's ready to have.

Nicki's fans took to Twitter to shower the Queen of Rap with praise. They were so happy to see her happy that many were in tears as they admired her romantic journey with her husband.

Nicki recently revealed to The Shade Room some details about her then-pending ceremonial plans. "You know when you're a little girl and you want this big beautiful wedding, and I used to think I was one of those girls, I always wanted the fairytale," she said. "But then the things that used to matter to you don't matter as much. I'm madly in love with this man. He's also my best friend. The things that used to matter to me before don't matter as much now. So yes, we're going to have a big wedding eventually."

The world was shocked in September when Nicki announced that, effective immediately, she was retiring from rap. She was ready to "have a family" and gave fans one last command: "To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me." (Nicki later clarified, but still, this is a step in the direction of family life for sure.)

Check out some of Nicki's wedding swag and fans' reactions to the nuptial news up above.