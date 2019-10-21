(Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Coldplay Will Return With A New Album After Working On It For A Century

The double LP split into 'sunrise' and 'sunset' halves is out on November 22

A new Coldplay album, before today, sounded like something that would be in a head full of dreams. But alas, it's true. Coldplay returns on November 22, according to a new letter to fans. They've also figured out time travel because they've been working on the LP "for the last 100 years." In a month, fans will get to consume the legendary band's first album in four years.

In the letter, the band gave some first details about the album. First and foremost, its name: Everyday Life. Well, at one point it's been called that, but that may not be the final name. The LP will also be a double album and be divided into halves. The first is "sunrise" and the second is "sunset."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3ylnWJg-CQ/?utm_source=ig_embed

Coincidentally, teaser images have popped up around the world and on social media. In São Paulo, Brazil, a poster of the band members from November 22, 1919 is at the metro station. Coldplay also posted the mysterious image on Instagram without any further explanation. It's a little spooky and that makes us all the more here for it.

Coldplay's last studio album was 2015's A Head Full Of Dreams. Last year, they released "E-Lo" with Pharrell and Jozzy.

Check out Coldplay's letter and the mysterious imagery up above.