(Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Coldplay Will Return With A New Album After Working On It For A Century

A new Coldplay album, before today, sounded like something that would be in a head full of dreams. But alas, it's true. Coldplay returns on November 22, according to a new letter to fans. They've also figured out time travel because they've been working on the LP "for the last 100 years." In a month, fans will get to consume the legendary band's first album in four years.

In the letter, the band gave some first details about the album. First and foremost, its name: Everyday Life. Well, at one point it's been called that, but that may not be the final name. The LP will also be a double album and be divided into halves. The first is "sunrise" and the second is "sunset."

Coincidentally, teaser images have popped up around the world and on social media. In São Paulo, Brazil, a poster of the band members from November 22, 1919 is at the metro station. Coldplay also posted the mysterious image on Instagram without any further explanation. It's a little spooky and that makes us all the more here for it.

Coldplay's last studio album was 2015's A Head Full Of Dreams. Last year, they released "E-Lo" with Pharrell and Jozzy.

Check out Coldplay's letter and the mysterious imagery up above.