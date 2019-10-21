Jennifer Lawrence Had A Luxurious Wedding Inside An American Castle

Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are now officially married, and you bet they had a lavish wedding.

J-Law finally tied the knot with art dealer fiancé Cooke Maroney after in front of over 150 guests, including Kris Jenner, Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, and a host of others.

The pair were wed during a ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island in an idyllic mansion – perfect for what is essential the storybook romance they've shared. The mansion (we say mansion, but it's really more like a castle, honestly), inspired by Louis XIII's hunting lodge at Versailles, is home to Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian, and made the perfect backdrop for the actress's wedding. Though there aren't any official photos floating around just yet, sources say Lawrence wore a gorgeous Dior dress.

Maroney isn't a part of Hollywood like Lawrence, but does own the Gladstone 64 art gallery on New York's Upper East Side.The pair had been dating since summer 2018, though they only made their engagement official in February 2019. Since then, Lawrence took to Brooklyn, NY earlier this May for a cozy engagement party at the River Café.

"Here she comes! We couldn’t be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS... this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all," wrote stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson of the event.

Now that the pair are officially husband and wife, we can't wait to see what went down during the ceremony. It truly has been a great year for celebrity marriages thus far: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and now Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney. We're ready to see who's about to walk down the aisle next. Seriously, this kind of thing never gets old, after all.