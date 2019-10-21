Young Thug And Gunna Brought A Marching Band To The Fallon Stage

( Prince Williams/Wireimage)/(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Young Thug and Gunna were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (October 20) and, instead of winging it with just themselves for a steamy (literally) performance of their collaboration "Hot," they brought along members of the Temple University Diamond Marching Band for a Drumline-esque show of brass (and woodwind) pizazz. Both Young Thug and Gunna are theatrical artists, so you can imagine the level of showmanship on display in the brief show. But for three minutes, the rappers, and the band, transported the audience to the football field at halftime for a show that they'll never forget.

The show began with a drum major (who looks just like Gunna and it's definitely surprising that he doesn't turn out to be) leading the group of flutists and trumpet players as they bounce around and play the song's roaring production sequence. Gunna emerges behind them in all black and begins to rap the song with the smoothness of a slithering garden snake maneuvering through fresh grass. Young Thug rises from the stage's steam in all white, a stray vapor that has figured out how to use a microphone. He's more energetic than Gunna here and the two share the stage for his verse. Just as soon as it starts, the halftime show is over. Everyone head back to the stands, the third quarter is about to get underway.

"Hot" appears on Young Thug's sophomore studio album So Much Fun that dropped in August. The LP also features "The London" with J. Cole and Travis Scott.

Watch Young Thug and Gunna's football field performance up above.