Shay Mitchell's Baby Girl Is Here, And We're In Love

Getty Images

Shay Mitchell's baby girl is here!

The Pretty Little Liars alum just welcomed her first child with partner Matte Babel on Sunday (Oct. 20). The actress took to Instagram with an absolutely adorable first snap of her holding her daughter's hand, which may very well get the waterworks flowing.

Mitchell had previously been documenting her pregnancy by way of her YouTube series Almost Ready. On one of the later episodes, she took viewers to a strip club for what looked like one of the most hilarious baby showers ever.

"I know, I know, I said I didn't want a baby shower, but I changed my mind," said Mitchell in the episode, while she and her girlfriends went to Avalon Hollywood for a performance of Magic Men Live.

Originally, the star made her pregnancy official back in June 2019 with an exciting announcement via YouTube and Instagram.

"When you're in the public eye, there are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready," said Mitchell in her initial announcement video, called "Guess Who's Preggers."

"I didn't want to come out on social media so early on," she said of her impending news. But even with a baby in tow, Mitchell is ready to get back to work, as she indicated to People in September.

“My entire team knows that there’s no maternity leave for me,” she said. “I do a lot of my work on my phone, and I have another company that I run. I love what I do, so for me it doesn’t feel like work."

Now, we're just glad she's been blessed with a healthy and happy baby girl – though we don't know what her name is just yet. Here's to plenty of impending baby photos that we can all happily gush over, and trying to figure out that name.