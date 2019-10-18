Carly Rae Jepsen Finally Gives Justice To 'The Sound' With A New Performance Video

YouTube

If you've been lucky enough to witness Carly Rae Jepsen's Dedicated Tour (or if you've at least lived vicariously through other fans' concert videos), you know that "The Sound" has unfortunately not been part of the setlist. At long last, though, Jepsen has given justice to the Dedicated ditty by giving it a live performance video that's adorably autumnal and simply sublime.

In the vid, released on Friday (October 18), Jepsen and her bandmates take over the dock of a lake in Lapland, Finland, for a waterfront performance with absolutely zero fans (or any other humans, for that matter) in sight. Random? Sure, but the scenery is absolutely gorgeous, and perfectly fits the song's easy-breezy vibes. Wearing a Penny Lane-esque coat, Jepsen sounds impeccable as she sings about needing more than words from her partner: "Love is more than telling me you want it / I don't need the words / I want the sound, sound, sound, sound, sound."

Jepsen's live video for "The Sound" comes just a few weeks after she released the vibrant vid for Dedicated single "Want You In My Room." Next up, she's continuing touring behind her fourth album, while also teasing the possibility of writing a pop musical. This girl sure knows how to keep us on our toes.