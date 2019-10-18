BTS Team Up With Lauv To Send A Meaningful Message To Their ARMY

Getty Images

The relationship between BTS and their fans, called ARMY, is a special one. For starters, it isn't some kind of one-sided devotion; for the members of BTS, their fans are as integral to their success as their music. And with the release of their latest collaboration — a version of "Make It Right" featuring singer-songwriter Lauv — they're showing ARMY just how much of an impact they've had on their lives.

Written in part by Ed Sheeran, "Make It Right" was originally featured on the Korean group's EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, earlier this year. The latest version features an English-language verse from Lauv and more soft, breathy vocals from BTS. "You were the only one who understood me / And all that I was going through," he sings. "You were there for me through all the times I cried / I was there for you but then I lost my mind."

The accompanying visual features footage of both BTS and their faithful fans from the superstar group's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour in addition to a colorful animation of a young man who finds strength and companionship in a young woman. The fable depicts the relationship between BTS and ARMY; as the boy could only slay the dragon with the support of the young woman (figuratively) by his side.

No matter how many dragons BTS face on their way to the top, "Make It Right" is a meaningful reminder that ARMY will always be there to fight alongside them — and, in return, they'll help their fans slay their monsters, too.