The Wait Is Over: Liam Payne's First Solo Album Drops In December

Two years ago, Liam Payne dropped his first solo single, the Quavo collab "Strip That Down." Fans have been ready for his debut album ever since, and all that materialized was an EP a year later. But now, the wait is over. Payne's studio debut, LP1, is now set to drop on December 6. It's the perfect Christmas gift to wrap up this decade.

Payne announced the exciting news to the world through Twitter, with a sexy high-definition GIF of his face in crystal-clear HD. "So I can finally reveal that my new album LP1 will be out on 6th December!" he wrote. "Thanks for all your support as always, you're the best fans I could ask for. I can't wait to share the album with you with you all."

Payne preceded the reveal with a hilarious 10-second video compiling the countless tweets from fans asking for the album. Each tweet came with the chirping notification that Twitter is famous for, so with its rapid buzzing, it simulates the fact that his account is constantly bombarded with inquiries from fans.

Now that the news is out, listeners can check out Payne's latest song, "Stack It Up," with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, to get the freshest taste of what to expect. His last release before that was "Savage" that came in 2018.

