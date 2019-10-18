Cody Simpson Released The Love Song He Wrote For Miley Cyrus, And It's Romantic AF

(Paul Morigi/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)/(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

If you're confused at all about Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's relationship, you're not alone. Over the past few weeks, fans of both singers have been desperately trying to figure out the status of their romance. That is, until Simpson confirmed the rumors himself in an interview with People. But if you're still not totally convinced the two are dating, Simpson's new song, "Golden Thing," might convince you otherwise.

The track, which Simpson released yesterday (October 17), is a slow burning, romantic ballad that could only be written by someone with true feelings. After describing Cyrus as a "crystal dream" and "Cali queen" in the first verse, Simpson harkens back to the song's title. "I'm shot, it's a golden thing she's got," he croons over a soft acoustic guitar, proving that what they share is more than just a fleeting romance.

The song's remaining lyrics continue to reveal just how smitten Simpson is. He opens up about singing softly to Cyrus, hearing birds chirping when they're together, and feeling heard. He closes out the song by switching up the "golden thing" lyric to reflect not just Cyrus as a person, but their whole relationship. "It's a golden thing we've got," he sings. And while some might argue that the lyrics could be about anyone, the single artwork is literally a photo of Cyrus, so the track is definitely about her.

We can't say we're surprised by this release, though. The new couple teased that it would probably come out this week after Simpson performed it for Cyrus at the hospital when she was receiving treatment for tonsillitis on October 8. "this sweeeeeetest guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me," the "Slide Away" singer wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a clip of Simpson singing the tune. Cyrus then added that she was "pressuring" him to drop it "next week." And well, here we are.

Check out Simpson's swoon-worthy ode to Cyrus up above.