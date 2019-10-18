G-Eazy Channels The Joker On Spooky New ‘Scary Nights’ EP

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

If you close your eyes and squint a little bit, G-Eazy looks like the Joker, sans-clown makeup. He's tall and imposing and his face typically holds a deadpan expression like he's recently been reanimated from the dead. But on the rare occasions that he does smile, it's an intimidating, almost alien-like curl that makes you feel like you shouldn't be seeing this happen. You could head over to YouTube and pull up G-Eazy interview clips and see what we mean, or you could just take a gander at the cover of G-Eazy's new EP, Scary Nights, that dropped today (October 18). Just in time for the Halloween season, G-Eazy has dropped eight new tracks for fans to get chills to.

Scary Nights may only have eight tracks, but it's a feature fest; seven different artists pop in and out of this carousel, making it feel like something more akin to a compilation than a solo piece of work. Gunna, French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, The Game, Miguel, Preme, and Dex Lauper are the guests making themselves at home. As for the sound, it's as if Halloween was a never-ending twerk party. "Scary Nights" hangs in the air of horror movie scenes, with an eerie backdrop supported by 808s that prime you to dance while getting chased by undead scarecrows. "K I D S" with Dex Lauper is a little more mellow and contains more serious, introspective lyrics, even if it moves akin to a runaway train. The EP's mostly celebratory in shape and form, but there's also bits of chill and vibe sprinkled in. Predominantly, you'll be dancing though.

In August, G-Eazy dropped "Got A Check, All Facts," and "Bang." The three tracks appeared on his ongoing series B Sides. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Blueface, YG, and AllBlack on "West Coast."

Stream G-Eazy's creepy new project Scary Nights up above.